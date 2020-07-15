PHILLIPS — A grease fire that started in the kitchen and extended into the walls Tuesday night heavily damaged a single-family home on Sorrel Lane.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing and the entryway was fully involved fire, Fire Chief James Gould said.

“We were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and entry area. Unfortunately, there was smoke and heat damage to the rest of the house,” he said.

The home, which is insured, is owned by Amanda and Joe Smith who have three children. A family member evacuated the house and called 911 once they were outside. The fire was reported just before 6 p.m, Gould said.

The fire happened so quickly, he said.

It was more difficult to get at the fire because it was in a double-wide modular home made , he said. It is just the way the homes are put together, he said. The walls had to be opened, the Sheetrock taken off to enable firefighters to make sure they had it all out.

“But we got it fairly quick,” he said. “The great thing is we had plenty of help.”

Initially, 14 people showed up and the number grew to 30 firefighters from Phillips, Strong, Salem Township and Weld that responded. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on the scene.

The Smiths have family members who live on the same road.

Firefighters didn’t finish until about 9 p.m., Gould said.

A representative of the American Red Cross called Gould on Wednesday morning to get information.

