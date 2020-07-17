PERU – Gloria Burgess, 79, of Ridge Road in Peru passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday July 11, 2020, with loving family at her side following a brief illness.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, on January 11, 1941, a daughter of Albert and Jeannette (Gallant) Lamontagne.

Gloria attended St. Athanasius School and was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1959.

She married Frank Burgess on July 10, 1961.

Gloria was a devoted wife, mom and homemaker.

She and her husband, Frank, loved traveling and were members of Knuckle Busters Car Club and Road Scholars Club. They traveled all over the East coast with their 1934 Nash the “Purple Passion.”

Gloria loved reading James Patterson’s murder mysteries.

Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her husband, Frank, and all of the friends they have made throughout the years.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Frank Burgess of Peru; her children, Frank Burgess Jr. and wife Michelle of Mexico and Deborah Alcala and wife Bernadette of Dixfield; three sisters, Cecil Tobey of Colorado, Linda Twitchell of Lewiston and Diane O’Leary and husband Kevin of Rumford; two brothers, Phil Lamontagne and wife Sandy of Florida and Joe Lamontagne and wife Sarah of Bowdoinham; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Jim and Bobby, and a sister, Laura.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Burgess family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., at SG Thibault Funeral Home. Due to social distancing, only 25 people will be allowed at a time and masks will be required. A service will follow at 11 a.m. for immediate family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave

Lewiston, ME 04240.

