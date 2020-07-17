We are doing our part here at the Franklin County Animal shelter to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.
Dash, 3 years, Male, Walker Hound — Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog… I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me… I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I can also be guardy of my people. I absolutely LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. I would prefer a house without small children, and I need to go to a home without cats.
Tia, Senior, Female: Hello, my name is Tia. I have what you would call an odd assortment of personalities. I can be insanely sweet and from time to time I have even been known to enjoy cuddling. But, I really only like affection on my own terms, so be forewarned. I am looking for a home that will just let me be me, and not expect me to be anything but me.
