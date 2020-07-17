Dash, showing his couch potato side. Submitted photo

Tia, rocking a feminine, little white mustache. Submitted photo

We are doing our part here at the Franklin County Animal shelter to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Dash, 3 years, Male, Walker Hound — Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog… I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me… I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I can also be guardy of my people. I absolutely LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule.  I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet.  I would prefer a house without small children, and I need to go to a home without cats.

Tia, Senior, Female: Hello, my name is Tia. I have what you would call an odd assortment of personalities. I can be insanely sweet and from time to time I have even been known to enjoy cuddling. But, I really only like affection on my own terms, so be forewarned. I am looking for a home that will just let me be me, and not expect me to be anything but me.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles