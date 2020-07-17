REGION — Voters Tuesday passed the Regional School Unit 9 School Board’s proposed $38.2 million education budget for the 2020-21 fiscal school year.

Wilton ballot clerk Michelle Mosher wears a face mask while directing voters to socially distanced booths Tuesday in Wilton. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal

The referendum asked voters from RSU 9’s 10 towns to approve the budget in two questions. The $38.2 million budget for kindergarten through 12th grade (Question 1), passed 2,625-1,852. The question to appropriate $465,972 for the adult education budget (Question 2), passed 2,781-1,663.

Voters approved both parts of the education budget in the following towns:

Farmington: 1239 yes, 484 no, 27 blank (Question 1); 1304 yes, 429 no, 17 blank (Question 2)

Industry: 128 yes, 103 no (Question 1); 140 yes, 89 no, 2 blank (Question 2)

Starks: 90 yes, 59 no (Question 1); 80 yes, 67 no (Question 2)

Temple:  101 yes, 75 no (Question 1); 114 yes, 61 no, 1 blank (Question 2)

Wilton:  483 yes, 317 no (Question 1); 501 yes, 381 no (Question 2)

Voters rejected both parts of the budget in the following towns:

Chesterville: 117 yes, 192 no, 3 blank (Question 1); 138 yes, 164 no, 10 blank (Question 2)

New Vineyard: 84 yes, 112 no (Question 1); 87 yes, 106 no, 3 blank (Question 2)

New Sharon:  187 yes, 236 no (Question 1); 200 yes, 218 no, 5 blank (Question 2)

Voters rejected question 1, and approved question 2 in the following towns:

Vienna:  115 yes, 178 no (Question 1); 122 yes, 70 no (Question 2)

Weld:  yes 81, no 96 (Question 1); yes 95, no 78 (Question 2)

The $38.2 million education budget is a 2.8 percent increase to the current fiscal year budget, but reduces the average local tax impact by 1.93% primarily due to an increase in state aid.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, Franklin County Maine, Franklin Journal, RSu 9
Related Stories
Latest Articles