AUBURN — An Auburn man was arrested late Saturday on one count of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, according to police.

Kawon Walker, 22, was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and on an outstanding warrant from Cumberland County for drug alleged trafficking, according to Chief Deputy Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department.

Class A crimes are punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Cougle said Auburn police received two calls Saturday reporting domestic violence at 66 Dunn St. Walker was identified as the suspect in both incidents.

Upon arriving at the apartment building for the second time, Cougle said police found a small trail of blood from a cut that Walker sustained while breaking a window at the apartment.

Police found Walker a short time later at a nearby apartment and arrested him on the outstanding warrant from Cumberland County.

While searching Walker after the arrest, Cougle said officers learned Walker had stashed a backpack while fleeing the apartment.

Officers found “a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $14,000, as well as a large amount of cash, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking,” Cougle said.

Cougle said Walker’s charge was elevated to “aggravated” because of the quantity of drugs found and the location and proximity of his arrest to Raymond Park.

Walker is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

