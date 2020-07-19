Androscoggin County

• Dylan Dunne, 26, of Auburn, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, violating conditions of release, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 1 a.m. Saturday, on Bryant Road in Turner.

• Rob Wutzdorff, 36, of Livermore, on an outstanding warrant for terrorizing, 1 p.m. Sunday, at 176 Canton Road in Livermore.

• Jorge Gonzales, 28, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:03 p.m. Sunday, in Oxford County.

Auburn

• Madison Leighton, 18, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:15 p.m. Saturday, at 100 Western Ave.

Lewiston

• Eric Pepin, 46, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 9:07 p.m. Friday, on Sabattus Street.

• Scott Libby, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 10:18 p.m. Friday, at 62 Oak St.

• Elizabeth Rose, 42, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 6:34 a.m. Saturday, at Central Maine Medical Center.

