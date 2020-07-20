LEWISTON — Lewiston Public Library is one in a cohort of organizations and individuals throughout the state hosting a Maine Humanities Council Discussion Project this summer. The project is a new, flexible text-based discussion program that meets the needs of Maine communities, whether working independently or as part of an organization. Working closely with Maine Humanities Council staff, communities bring their Discussion Project to life, using an MHC-prepared plan or creating their own.

The theme for the library’s discussion group is “Maine at 200: How Should Life Be?” Join LPL staff, area residents and facilitator James Ford for three rich discussions grounded in readings that foreground the opportunities and challenges of life in Maine.

Themes to be explored include “Many Maines,” “Wabanaki Voices” and “Race & Ethnicity.” Readings will invite participants to discuss and reflect on key issues and important but lesser known chapters in the history of Maine, addressing issues of power, inequality, childhood and aging, health and resilience, home, work and loss.

Ford is the family and community support coordinator for the Lewiston School Department. He was previously the restorative practice coordinator at Lewiston High School, and has over 10 years of teaching experience and time in the classroom. He is trained on how to conduct restorative circles and is a certified equity trainer for the National Education Association.

The “Maine at 200: How Should Life Be?” project will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, and continues for two more sessions: Aug, 12 and 26. All discussions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but advance registration is required, as space is limited.

The Maine Humanities Council uses books, poetry and big ideas to bring people together to discuss issues of importance. MHC programs and grants encourage a deeper understanding of ourselves and one another, building lasting connections and reaching diverse, multigenerational and rural audiences.

For more information on the project and to register, contact the library at [email protected] or 207-513-3135.

