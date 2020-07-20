• Georgiana L. Bennett, 43, of 321 Town Farm Road, Hartford, on charges of violating condition of release, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, 7:17 p.m. Friday on Streaked Mountain Road by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Daniel G. Buchanan, 44, of 115 Hogfat Hill Road, Sebego, on charges of driving to endanger and operating under the influence, 2:38 a.m. Friday in Hiram by Maine State Police.

• John F. Connell, 21, of 9 Riverside Drive, Saco, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 11:10 a.m. Sunday in Rumford by Maine State Police.

• Lacey A. Drew, 32, of 2 Walker St., Bridgton, on a charge of violating condition of release, 12:29 p.m. Sunday in Lovell by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mark A. Dunn, 36, of 47 Summer St., Auburn, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in Massachusetts by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher A. Giroux, 28, of 10 Church St,, West Paris, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 9:47 a.m. Thursday on Alpine Street by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jorge A. Gonzalez, 28, of 38 Paris Hill Road, Paris, on a charge of failure to appear in court after bailed, 12:03 p.m. Sunday in Canton by Maine State Police.

• Timothy G. Huard, 25, of 22 Bonney Hill Road, Otisfield, on a charge of failing to report, 7:14 p.m. Saturday on Paris Street, Paris, by Paris Police Department.

• Christopher L. MacKenzie, 32, of 128 Cheryl Lane, Oxford, on a probation violation, 1:25 p.m. Thursday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Caleb L. Wilson, 19, of 8 Katies Way, Hiram, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of injury and aggravated assault, 4:07 p.m. Thursday in Hiram by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Matthew I. York, 50, of 49 Elizabeth Lane, Norway, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at that address by Norway Police Department.

