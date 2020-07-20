FARMINGTON — Two residents of Franklin County and one from Connecticut were arrested Friday after police found cocaine and heroin at a residence at 887 River Road in Avon, according to a criminal complaint filed in a Farmington court.

Brandice M. Dotolo, 37, of Freeman Township, Oscarlin Pequero-Ortiz, 22, of Avon and Chrissie A. Laforge, 40, of Winsted, Connecticut, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine and heroin, according to an affidavit filed by Detective Stephen Charles of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles led a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement team in serving a search warrant about 4:45 p.m. Friday at the River Road residence.

He spoke to all three people, individually, outside of the residence. Laforge “admitted” to Charles that she had been bringing heroin and crack cocaine from out of state to the residence, according to the affidavit.

The drugs were inside the home and were for resale by Pequero-Ortiz and Dotolo.

According to the affidavit, Laforge brought about 60 grams of drugs from out of state on Friday. She indicated they included four bags of heroin containing 10 grams per bag along with two and a half packs of crack cocaine.

“Oscarlin told me that he is there to watch Brandice and to maintain the drugs, that the heroin and crack (cocaine base) are kept in a safe in the room where he stays,” according to Charles’ statement. Pequero-Ortiz told Charles that Laforge brings the drugs to the home.

Dotolo told Charles that she resides at the home, which is rented by her longtime boyfriend. She “admitted that Oscarlin stays at her residence to sell heroin and crack (cocaine base),” Charles wrote.

Dotolo also told Charles that she received seven grams of heroin for that arrangement. She assists by arranging for the sales with people who come to the house. She takes the calls and Pequero-Ortiz makes the sales, Charles wrote.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of 32 items, including about 95 grams of powder that was consistent with, and suspected to be heroin and about 67 grams of an off-white powder in small chunk form that was consistent with and suspected to be crack cocaine. Also seized was about $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Laforge was released from the Franklin County Detention Center on Saturday on $10,000 cash.

Pequero-Ortiz and Dotolo were each being held in lieu of $10,000 cash as of Monday morning, prior to going before a judge.

A conviction on each of the charges is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 fine.

