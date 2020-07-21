Wilton Selectboard Agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of July 7, 2020

Item 2: Election of chairperson and vice chairperson of Board and annual appointments

Item 3: Consideration of Selectboard meeting days

Item 4: Consideration of signing police and water/wastewater/office union contracts

Item 5: Wilson Lake retaining wall — land and water conservation grant

Item 6: Beeline Cable contract — workshop and public hearing

Item 7: Consideration of establishing a broadband committee

Item 8: Approval of Town Meeting warrant

Item 9: Manager’s report

Item 10: Other business

Item 11: Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel

« Previous

filed under: