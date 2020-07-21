Wilton Selectboard Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of July 7, 2020
Item 2: Election of chairperson and vice chairperson of Board and annual appointments
Item 3: Consideration of Selectboard meeting days
Item 4: Consideration of signing police and water/wastewater/office union contracts
Item 5: Wilson Lake retaining wall — land and water conservation grant
Item 6: Beeline Cable contract — workshop and public hearing
Item 7: Consideration of establishing a broadband committee
Item 8: Approval of Town Meeting warrant
Item 9: Manager’s report
Item 10: Other business
Item 11: Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
SAD 17 leader outlines plan to reopen schools next month
-
Community Sports
Local golf results
-
Crime
Law enforcement amassing in Farmington
-
Sports
Maine Marathon canceled because of pandemic
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton Selectboard Agenda