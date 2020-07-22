A 58-year-old Newburgh woman with dementia was found alive Wednesday morning, nearly 24 hours after she was last seen near her home.

Cindy L. Dunton was found at 7:15 a.m. approximately a quarter-mile from her home on Lindsey Road by Game Warden Kris MacCabe and his K9 Morgan. She appeared to be in good condition and was able to walk out of the woods with assistance, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Dunton was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Police on Tuesday afternoon issued a silver alert for Duncan, who suffers from dementia. A silver alert is issued when older people or senior citizens who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or some other mental disability are missing.

Dunton had last been seen around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday while with her two golden retrievers. The Maine Warden Service spent Tuesday searching for Dunton, who authorities said may have been disoriented due to her dementia.

MacCabe had been out searching for about an hour Wednesday morning when Morgan struck a scent on a tote road and started to ascend a hill, according to the warden service. MacCabe and Morgan found one of Dunton’s golden retrievers at the top of the hill. He continued to search the area and found Dunton and her other dog about 50 feet off the tote road.

“Morgan kept picking her head up, and as we went up the hill we met up with her dog and I knew she was close by,” MacCabe said in a press release. “I started looking and listening and I could hear her talking to her other dog, which led me right to her.”

The warden service said 50 people searched for Dunton, including members of the Maine Forest Service, Maine Army National Guard, Maine Search and Rescue, and residents and first responders from Newburgh.

Newburgh is a small town in Penobscot County.

