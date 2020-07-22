The total number of coronavirus cases in Maine was unchanged overall on Wednesday, as state health officials reported new infections but also adjusted earlier figures downward based on subsequent testing.

There were no additional deaths among individuals with COVID-19.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 21 additional confirmed cases of the disease. But the number of “probable” cases — which involve symptomatic individuals who had contact with infected persons or individuals who tested positive on antigen or antibody tests — decreased by 21 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

That downward adjustment appears linked to a group of 19 young people at a summer camp who initially tested positive on an antigen test but came back negative after Maine CDC ran molecular-based tests, which are more accurate, at the state lab. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, declined to identify the camp on Tuesday because he said there was no public health threat.

After adjusting for those and other changes, the total number of confirmed and probable cases held steady at 3,723 on Wednesday.

After accounting for the 118 deaths to date and the 3,216 individuals who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 389 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That is a decrease of 25 from Tuesday, attributable in part to the 19 campers who were re-designated as negative after subsequent testing.

This story will be updated.

