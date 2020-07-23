OXFORD HILLS — What happens to School Resource officers when school is suddenly shut down? Most go on routine patrol duties for their police departments. However Norway Officer Christina Sugars, who is the SRO at the Guy E. Rowe School, had other ideas in mind. And, Sugars being Sugars, set out to make them happen.

First she read aloud on the school’s Facebook page. But that was not enough. Worried about “her kids” she devised a master plan to visit each and every one of the 440 Rowe students them over the long months they would be out of school.

For some children, school is where they eat. For some, it is a place of safety, structure and adults they can trust. Emotional, mental and physical health are all affected by lengthy school closures in addition to educational retention. For Sugars, this is worrying.

So, with a 14-page printout of the 440 students’ names and home addresses, covering seven towns, she set out to check on them. Beginning with those whose parents had been unable to stop by the school this spring to pick up their child’s belongings left behind with the abrupt closure in March, she bundled each child’s belonging in a plastic bag, clearly marked with their name, and began her many trips to their homes.

Delivering each bag, she would stop and chat with the child, asking how they were, if they needed anything, and, often, getting a spontaneous hug around the waist. She spoke with parents as well to make sure they had what they needed to cope with such a lengthy “safe at home” period. She referred some to agencies that could help. She steered others to resources that offered food and supplies, respite care, mental health and other assistance.

Once the children’s belongings had been returned, she began on her extended list of every other student. However, some children she visited again and again. The ones she was worried about. Some were struggling emotionally. Some just needed a friend.

June

On a hot day in June, she arrives at school and goes into the gym. Row after row of six-foot-apart piles of desk and classroom contents are spread out before her. Grabbing a clear plastic garbage bad, she begins the arduous task of filling each bag and labeling it with the child’s name. Then into her police truck they go and she sets out.

At her first stop,she is greeted with a barely opened door by a mom who is not overjoyed to see a police offer there. Mumbling thanks, the mother grabs the bag and Sugars only has long enough to ask the child how they are, get an “OK” before the door closes in her face.

At her second stop no one is home so back into the vehicle goes the bag for another attempt on another day.

A quick pass through the drive-through at Dunkin’ offers a nice surprise when the car in front of her pays for her order. Then off to another house. If she has a parent’s phone number, she calls to let them know she is on her way. If the number doesn’t work, she simply knocks.

In Norway, she hands his bag to 10-year-old Isaac Marshall. When he is asked how he’s doing, his reply is an adamant “I want quarantine to be over!”

At the next stop she has a chat with a child’s grandmother, who is primary caretaker, and shares the NAMI respite number. Another stop, gets no response to her knock.

“Maybe they moved,” she offers. Later, she will try and track the child down to make sure she’s doing well.

In Oxford, she turns up a deeply rutted long driveway. Here, the mom comes to the door alone, and thanks Sugars, telling her how her car died and she has to walk about two miles each way to Walmart to get food, lugging the heavy bags home. She says her child is doing well and Sugars offers some suggestions for assistance, climbs back in her truck and heads out to the next address.

In Paris, she stops by a child’s house to pick her up and go for an ice cream. At the ice cream shop, they meet up with Paris Officer Michelle Legare. They talk about managing anger, one of the many things children struggle to deal with after months at home and no in depth understanding of why.

“I’ll tell you what,” says Sugars. “I’ll go to the Dollar Store and get you some punching balloons and a stress ball to help with frustration.”

She gets a big grin for this promise.

Out in North Norway, Alexis Morin, 10, is excited to see Sugars. Just out of the swimming pool she runs inside shivering to change. Sugars takes the opportunity to talk with her parents about how things are going. They admit it has been a long time of isolation and schoolwork has been tough but say things are going well.

Changed, Alexis comes back outside and has a lot to say about not being in school and remote learning.

“It’s really hard with no teacher, and no help” says Alexis. “When your parents have done the work differently [when they were in school] it is really, really hard … they don’t know what they’re doing! And,” she adds, “they are giving us more work than we had in school!”

Alexis says she misses her friends and spending time with everyone.

“I am going to be really upset if we can’t go back in September. It’s a lot lot harder at home than in school. Mom’s working from home but I am frustrated because I don’t know what I am doing but she’s busy and can’t help.

“I really miss Officer Sugars,” she adds wistfully.

July

A month has gone by and Sugars has now visited 200 students, some of them multiple times. Visiting two to four a day, depending on how her patrol shift is going, Sugars is determined to get to them all by the end of August.

First stop is Club Rowe which reopened in May with protocols for preventing infections. Sugars stops here regularly to see how the children, mostly in kindergarten through third grade with a handful of older children mixed in, are fairing. Last month she bought Club Rowe a standalone basketball hoop … out of her own funds.

The children pile outside enthusiastic to see her. A group of little boys run helter-skelter toward an improvised fort and call excitedly for her to climb in. This is no mean feat for an adult, let alone a tall one such as Sugars. Somehow, she manages and the boys babble at her, trying to outdo each other for her attention.

“She protects us,” says Ella Chrison, 7, solemnly, “and she likes to be with us kids.”

“Officer Sugars is so much cool!” adds Ada Viel, 5.

The children tell how she brings them Popsicles, the basketball hoop and visits often. Today, she brings out the handcuffs – a big hit with the boys.

Pretty soon Alana Brown, of Norway, arrives to pick up her daughter. She has just gotten off work as an Advanced EMT with MedCare. She and Sugars know each other as Brown also works for PACE. They chat for a minute before Sugars is corralled by a child to play basketball.

“I love her,” says Brown of Sugars, “she is polite, friendly and professional. She visits [Club Rowe] and gives kids normalcy.”

Brown goes on to say how important it is to have an SRO in the schools. “Having an SRO in school is such a benefit.”

Back in her police truck, she heads off to another child’s home. There she meets an excited MaKena Blais, 11 and her little, less enthusiastic, brother, Keegan, 7. Keegan is having a tough time not being in school, and Sugars sits on the steps and they talk.

MaKena is also sad about not being in school. “I can’t take it!” she says. “[Rowe] is my favorite school and I love school now!” She tells how her teacher Miss Maxim is awesome and how “Officer Sugars makes sure we’re safe and if someone is being in trouble, she goes and helps them.”

Sugars tells MaKena that next week she will be by and they can do their nails which sends MaKena into throes of anticipatory bliss.

It’s late afternoon, and Sugars has to get back on patrol. But on her next shift, she’ll be back checking on “her kids.”

