LEWISTON — Eight residents and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week at Marshwood Center, the troubled Lewiston long term care facility. All residents and staff are expected to be retested on Friday.

Marshwood currently has about 80 residents and 125 staff members.

Marshwood discovered its first positive resident on Monday, according to Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania for-profit company that owns Marshwood. All staff and residents were then tested on Tuesday.

Feifer outlined the precautions Marshwood has been taking, including screening residents for symptoms three times a day, screening and taking the temperatures of staff when they enter the building and restricting visitors.

“During this pandemic, we have been stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions,” he said over email. “As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began providing protocols and guidelines for the coronavirus, we have diligently followed them and, in many cases, have gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time. We also continue to follow the direction of the Maine Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.”

The Maine CDC is expected to address Marshwood’s situation at its 2:30 p.m. press briefing today.

