100 Years Ago: 1920

Fifty-nine years ago today was fought the first battle of Bull Run. There are still many members of the Fifth Maine Regiment Maine in Lewiston and Auburn who participated in this battle, the first important one of the Civil War.

50 Years Ago: 1970

WLU Garden Clubs members will be guests of Mrs. Caroline Klein at her summer home at Casco next Tuesday. A petunia display Is planned and anyone wishing to participate is invited to do so. Members planning to attend are asked to meet at the clubhouse at nine o’clock. They will carry sandwiches for a noon lunch and dessert will be served by the hostess.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Moonlight Madness activities will take place in Farmington’s downtown all day on July 28. Among the events are art in the park, sidewalk sales, coloring contest, crafters along Broadway, good food at St Luke’s Church’s “Lobster Roll Feed, and a barbecue dinner from 4:30 “tll it’s gone” near the courthouse. Entertainment will be Native American storytelling and music, at 3:30-6:30; fashion show, 6:00-6:30; and street dancing: Moshmellows, 6:30; Country Choir, 7:30-9:30; and Brickwell Dawns, 9:30-11:30.

