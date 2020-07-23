AUBURN — The Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA) recently released its list of 2019 Notable Project Recipients and included 62 Spring Street by Anew Development in partnership with the Auburn Housing Development Corp.

The project was recognized for its diversity and vibrancy, epitomizing the Smart Growth concept, “which successfully connects the dots between affordable housing, city walkability, economic energy and downtown growth.”

The seven projects in MEREDA’s list distinguished themselves in design, construction, land-use and added benefit to their communities.

