EWISTON – Richard M. Lachance, 71, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 after a long illness.

He was born on March 12, 1949, in Auburn, Maine, to Samuel and Alexina (Bouchard) Lachance. Richard worked many years at BIW and enjoyed working around his home and being with his family. The last few years he spent taking care of his mom who passed just a month before him.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janis and their children, Lucas Lachance, Jonni Lachance and her partner Tony Cortez, Nathan and his wife, Amber, grandkids, Sophia Cortez, Molly Lachance and Arthar Andutta, sister-in-law, Paula Willette and husband Glenn, brothers-in-law, Steve Scott, John Scott and David Burnham, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Richard was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Burnham, brother, Ronald Lachance, his mother, Alexina Caron and his father, Samuel Lachance.

Per his wishes no services will be held at this time.

