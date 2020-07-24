Restaurants and businesses that do not enforce the state’s masking requirement break faith with those who rely on them to do their best to keep all of their patrons safe.

Agreement with the requirement is not necessary, but following the rules is. It will not be even possible to convince those who do not comply that caring for others is a good thing, a positive thing; this country is way too polarized. But that does not excuse restaurants and businesses from their duty to fully enforce the state’s rules.

I have never seen a barefooted or bare-chested customer in a restaurant or store. The stakes are much higher now with COVID-19.

It is time for owners, proprietors, servers, salespersons and clerks to put on their grownup underwear and follow the rules.

James Thibodeau, Sabattus

« Previous

Next »