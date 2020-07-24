REGION —The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is promoting a virtual experience for Maine’s 31st annual Open Farm Day on Sunday, July 26. Participating farms will post video tours of their operations to their Facebook pages. The Department of Agriculture’s Real Maine Facebook page will also share content from participants.

“There’s plenty of farms that are open and welcoming customers at their farm stands, but in the age of the pandemic, we are certainly encouraging the virtual experience for all of the right reasons while still supporting Maine farmers,” Department of Agriculture Communications Director Jim Britt said in a phone interview.

The annual Open Farm Day provides farmers with the opportunity to market their products and spread awareness to their communities about their businesses. For Richard Merrow from Birds of a Feather Emu Farm in Farmington, the day typically would allow him to converse with people that may be interested in raising emus themselves.

“It’s two-fold actually. One with hopefully introducing a possible emu farmer in the future,” Merrow said in a phone interview. “And number two, introducing the byproduct which the general public is still hesitating to realize the value of the meat and the fat that’s on the bird.”

Aside from selling chicks, Merrow also raises the birds for meat and his wife uses emu oil to produce skin care products. The couple sells their products from their farm store and since the pandemic, have requested that people call ahead at (207) 212-2679 before arriving.

Birds of a Feather Emu Farm will be the only Franklin County farm participating in Maine’s virtual Open Farm Day. Black Acres Farm in Wilton was originally signed up to take part in the event, but has since withdrawn for logistical reasons.

Merrow is unsure how offering a virtual tour on his Facebook will impact business this year. Without the ability to converse with people and acquaint them with his emus, Merrow will have a difficult time promoting a major part of his business.

Four years ago, Merrow designed what he calls a grow-out program in which he lends out chicks that he has hatched to prospective emu farmers.

“They get the opportunity to experience emu farming without the initial expense of buying the chicks,” Merrow said. “At the end of the term, which is 14 to 17 months, the birds are on market size which is probably around 100 pounds. We take them to market, share in the cost, they get half and I get half. So that’s their reward for raising the chicks, and they get an opportunity to raise them.”

Merrow currently has eight emu chicks in Norway and 13 in Patten.

Over 130 farms participated in Maine’s Open Farm Day last year according to the Department of Agriculture. This year, less than 90 have signed up to offer a virtual tour of their operation.

Commissioner Amanda Beal of the Maine Department of Agriculture reminded Mainers that farmers have lost many market outlets due to the pandemic and urged people to support local agriculture.

“As everyone knows, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility of the nation’s food system, while impacting Maine farmers and food producers in numerous ways,” Beal said in a department statement. “Virtually overnight, entire markets disappeared as restaurant, wholesale, and institutional accounts evaporated.”

Commissioner Beal urged people to utilize other online tools to connect with local agricultural producers such as the department’s website getrealmaine.com. She also directed people to the University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension’s website which now has an interactive map that features local food producers and pick up sites throughout the state.

