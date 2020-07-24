POLAND — Local officials expect to learn next week about progress made in union contract negotiations with the Fire Rescue Department’s full-time workers.

The Board of Selectpersons is scheduled to meet Tuesday in a special executive session for an update on a three-year pact being negotiated by Town Manager Matthew Garside.

He said the four employees organized late last year and are seeking their first contract with the town.

“This will be a comprehensive brief of what the contract entails and what we’ve been negotiating with the union,” Garside said, “because we’re getting toward the end of the process here.”

Garside said the negotiations have been amicable.

If the elected officials decide after Tuesday’s meeting that they are ready to vote on the contract, they would be expected to take that action at their Aug. 4 meeting, Garside said.

