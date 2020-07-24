LEWISTON — Police arrested an Auburn man Friday in connection with the May shooting of another Auburn man.
Abdikadir Nur, 20, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Lt. Jim Theiss wrote in a media statement that Nur is believed to have shot George Simmons on May 27 in the area of 147 Bartlett St. Police responded to the reported shooting at about 5:10 p.m. and found Simmons had a single gunshot to the abdomen, Theiss wrote.
Simmons was taken to a hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, Theiss wrote.
Police arrested Nur about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Kennedy Park without incident, Theiss wrote.
Nur was held Friday at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Neither bail nor a court date had been set.
Theiss said an investigation is ongoing.
