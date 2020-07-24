RANGELEY
Neat as a pin Ranch style home offers comfortable floor plan all on one level! Featuring 2 bedrooms, open kitchen/living area with pellet stove insert in FP, finished attic for additional sleeping or living space. Extras include standing seam metal roof, freshly stained log siding, new covered car port, 12X20 storage shed, on-demand generator. Relax on the roomy farmers porch and enjoy the quiet country setting, close to public water access on no-motors Quimby Pond. $234,500 FMI – contact Caryn Dreyfuss 207 233 8275.
