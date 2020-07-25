AUBURN – Debra Roy was born Dec. 24, 1964. She peacefully passed away at hospice in Auburn on July, 12, 2020, with her family by her side.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Brandi, her niece, Jennifer, her brothers, David, Steven, Paul, Raymond, Billie, Ronnie and her sister, Sandy. Debbie was a one of a kind type of person who could always make you laugh.

We live to hope that she’s reunited with her deceased daughter, Breanna, son, Steve, mother, Bea, father, Henry, and dog, Pebbles

