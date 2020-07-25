GLENVILLE, W.V. – Phillip Edwin Moore, 83, passed on July 22, 2020, peacefully at his home while surrounded by family. Phil was born May 5, 1937, in Richmond, Maine to the late Bernard and Doris (Witham) Moore.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by first-wife: Mary Ellen Gonzales.

Phil is survived by brothers: Arthur Moore of Tempe, Ariz., and Dana Moore of Stratford, N.J.; son, David Moore; granddaughters: Jasmine and Pandora Moore; and great-granddaughter: Ava Mary Ellen Campbell all of Great Falls, Mont.; son, Dale Moore and wife Shawna; and granddaughters, Kitric Moore and fiancé Austin Broussard and Keaton Moore all of Glenville, W.V.

Phil was raised in Auburn, Maine, and graduated from Edward Little High School class of 1955. After high school, Phil was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed at Vanderberg AFB, he met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Gonzales. They were wed on June 6, 1964, and later bought a home in Orcutt, Calif., where they raised a family and lived for 40 years. Phil retired from the United States Air Force in July 1975 with the rank of Technical Sergeant. After retiring, he was hired in the maintenance department of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District where he worked at Santa Maria High, Delta High, and Righetti High Schools while his sons were in attendance. He retired from the school district in 1995 to continue a life of travel and adventure. Phil liked to fish, but couldn’t out-fish Mary who was blessed with patience. He had a huge garden and shared the fruits of his labor with the entire neighborhood. Phil loved to BBQ and spend time around the grill with his friends and family. He made sure everyone was well-fed and having a great time. He enjoyed spending time with “The Leaners,” who were guys in the neighborhood that he called his closest friends. They include Joe Herrman, Jim Miller, Arron Merriman, Gerald Domingues, and his fishing partner, Ben Duggins. After Mary, his wife of 40 years passed from ALS, Phil sold their home and followed his youngest son to Gilmer County, WV for a fresh start. He enjoyed bluegrass nights in town and BBQ at the home on his custom grill and patio. He met a local woman, Marcia Arman, who shared similar New England roots. They enjoyed each other’s company; Marcia was a blessing and took great care of Phil in the later years of his life.

Phil requested no services. He believed that if you wanted to see him, come see him while he was alive. The family will honor that request, however, they will host one final Santa Maria style BBQ in his honor and celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to ALS and kidney disease research.

« Previous