AUBURN – Adelard “John” Boilard, 86, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was born on May 15, 1934, a son of the late Adelard and Clara (Girardin) Boilard. He was educated in Lewiston schools. Although he worked as a hand sewer for a few years, his passion was carpentry. He apprenticed as a carpenter for several years before starting his own business known as Boilard Construction. He passed along his skills to each of his sons, who joined him in his construction business.

He married Pauline Blouin, the love of his life, on May 28, 1955 at the Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul parish in a double ring ceremony with Pauline’s brother, Raymond, and his new bride, Florence.

He and Pauline lived in California where their daughter, Susan, was born. They moved back to Maine living in Lewiston and Hebron and, ultimately, making their home in Sabattus. Recently they moved to Auburn, to live with their daughter Diane, and son-in-law, Steve Daigle.

He and his wife enjoyed music. His wife, Pauline, was professionally taught to play the piano, but with her guidance he taught himself. He also,played the guitar. They would often play beautiful music together for hours. In his younger days he loved to dance. He and Pauline were crowdpleasers. They found themselves encompassed in a circle of onlookers cheering them on. The grand finale was when he flipped his wife over his shoulders. They would have been great contestants on Dancing with the Stars.

He had a zest for life. He, especially, loved visiting the ocean. He enjoyed traveling and went on three cruises with his family. He and his wife spent winters in Florida when their youngest daughter lived there. He enjoyed our annual lobster feasts on Father’s Day. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. We were blessed to have him in our life. He went to every graduation, soccer and baseball games, recitals, plays, and concerts with pride. He was their greatest fan.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline; his daughter, Susan Crocker and husband, Scott, his son, Robert Boilard and his wife, Nancy, his daughter, Diane Daigle and her husband, Steve, and his son, Gary Boilard and his fiancée, Suzanne Blais, his son, Dennis Boilard and his wife, Diane, and his daughter, Tammy Boilard and her partner, Tim Neagle; 12 grandchildren, Ryan Crocker and his wife Joan, Jennifer Folker and her husband Jamie, Jeremy Boilard and his wife, Lori, Nicole Boilard, Matthew Daigle and his wife, Skyler, Zachary Daigle, Bethany Merrill and her husband, Matt, Taylor Boilard and her partner, Justin Murphy, Brandon Boilard and his wife, Heather, Tyler Boilard, Kelsey Boilard and her partner, Anthony Derosier, Brittany Larson and her fiancé , Jonathan Baez; 14 great-grandchildren, Landon Folker, Liam Folker, Bailey Boilard, Tucker Daigle, Cade Merrill, Kendall Merrill, Sophie Evrard, Blake Murphy, Brooks Murphy, Hugo Boilard, Jaden Larson, Kayla Larson, Andrew Duran, and Aryanna Baez.

He was predeceased by his sister, Olivette, his brother, Joseph Boilard; his granddaughter, Tiffany Larson; and great-granddaughter, Adalyn Mae Murphy.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the medical providers for their excellent care and compassion, especially Kaitlin Dyer, NP of Central Maine Heart Associates for her professionalism and caring nature.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Wednesday July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip Church with committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, only 50 people are allowed at the funeral home at a given time. Thank you for your understanding during these times. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, may make a charitable contribution in John’s honor to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

