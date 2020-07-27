100 Years Ago: 1920

As exclusively told in the Lewiston Journal several days ago, the United Last Company of Auburn, successor to the Fitz Brothers’ Last Company, has purchased a tract of thirteen acres in the Strawberry Avenue district It would be an ideal place for a factory, altho no plans are announced. The deed was recorded Tuesday.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, who underwent surgery July 8 to replace her right hip will be spending a few hours a day at her office starting today, aides reported. Mrs. Smith, 72, the only woman in the Senate, returned here last Friday from the New York City hospital where the operation was performed. Her office said her doctor has ordered limited activity for the next several weeks, permitting her to spend a few hours in the office for several days a week.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Patricia Duguay, Recycling Coordinator for the Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Board, has received an award for most Effective Public Education program. The award was sponsored by the Maine Resources Recovery Association and the Maine Waste Management Agency. Duguay has worked with businesses, public service groups, schools, and the public at large to promote recycling including a leaves swap program and a composting program.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: