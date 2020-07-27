Lewiston

• Derek Graham, 35, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6:59 p.m. Sunday at Walnut and Bartlett streets.

• Ashley Levesque, 27, of Sabattus, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and criminal mischief, 12:30 a.m. Monday at 142 Oxford St.

• Alan Kelley, 38, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:55 p.m. Monday at Ash and Pierce streets.

