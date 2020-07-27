WILTON — A Massachusetts man wanted in connection with charges related to a murder and armed robbery in that state was being actively hunted Monday by local police, who asked Wilton residents to lock their doors, bring their dogs inside and take keys out of their vehicles.

Wilton police started the search for Derell D. Guy before 11 a.m., and were soon joined by Franklin County deputies, State Police and game wardens in searching the area of Walker Hill Road and Route 2.

At about noon, Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox declared it a manhunt.

Moments later, Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere issued an alert much like what was posted in Wilton, urging people to stay inside and bring in their dogs. In her email blast, she noted the manhunt was being conducted by Wilton police and Franklin County deputies.

By 12:30 p.m., State Police had joined the search. Warden Service is also assisting. As of 2:45 p.m. Guy had not been found, according to Katharine England, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The request for residents to bring in dogs was because a police K-9 was working the area, according to LaFreniere.

Guy is on the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted List for charges related to a murder and armed robbery in January in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was added to the list on July 8.

He is reportedly wearing a blue t-shirt and blue Bud Light shorts.

All leads or possible sightings should be directed to call 297-624-7076, Ext. 9, or 911.

Guy is facing charges of murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Bryan Omar Mendez of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Mendez was killed around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, outside a house party near Lander and Howard streets in Lynn.

According to the Massachusetts Most Wanted posting, Guy is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and 175 pounds. His hair is black, eyes are brown and his ethnicity is listed as Black.

Police describe him as “actively avoiding law enforcement.”

Guy has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, according to the poster, including previous convictions for multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. In addition to the murder warrant, there are two unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest on charges of assault and battery and malicious destruction of property, and breaking and entering a building at night.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A Sun Journal photographer who is at the scene reports police are staging about a mile from Walker Hill with more than a dozen vehicles, a helicopter and canines. The State Police plane is circling the area, and NorthStar Ambulance is standing by. Police are also setting up perimeters on roads leading into Wilton and at nearby intersections.

This story will be updated.

