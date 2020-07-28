AUBURN — A change in the orientation of the new Edward Little High School will have little impact on the parking area, entrance and exit lanes or views, Principal Scott Annear said Tuesday.

A geotechnical survey — soil borings — showed that the original position of the building would place it atop poor soil that would require extensive work and significant expense to stabilize, according to Harriman Architects and Engineers.

The solution was to pivot the building about 90 degrees so it would have a better base material, Annear said.

“Truly, the change moves the view from the main entrance from facing toward Harris Street and more toward the stadium,” he said. “The rest all just pivoted with the building.”

The touted view from third-floor classrooms will not change, but different classrooms will have the view, he said.

The pivot will place the parking area over the poor soil, which is good enough to support parking, according to Harriman. The parking area will be about the same size but more contiguous.

Lisa Sawin of Harriman said Tuesday night during a building committee meeting that the rotation of the building and preparing the foundation are now in a formal report.

The change has been approved by the Maine Department of Education.

Sawin also reported that the Auburn Planning Board has approved the site plan with a few conditions that will be met within the next week.

Her colleague Mark Lee gave an update on the construction cost estimate, which is about 3.5% over the amount approved at concept.

“We are looking at ways to trim some areas of the design,” he said. “Every hour of every day, the design is changing.”

A second turf field and a theater system are among the items that “would be nice to have, but we don’t need them,” Lee said.

He said the project is still carrying a $1.5 million design contingency.

“It’s all still in our favor,” he said.

The new school will be built on the current Edward Little site at 77 Harris St. and the old building will be demolished.

But first, a “recordation” must be made as a condition of permit approval by the Army Corps of Engineers, he said.

“The historic nature of Edward Little means we will have to record it for posterity,” he said.

The visual record will consist of large-plate negatives in black and white that will be submitted to the state archive and “may even get shared with the (U.S.) Department of the Interior,” Lee said.

The new school will be twice as large and will have 97 classrooms. It was approved overwhelmingly by local voters — 2,272 to 360 — in June 2019 and is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

The $122 million school will be built with $105.9 million in state money and $16.1 million to be raised locally. It will be the most-expensive high school in the state.

Plans include a wing for career and technical programs, room for 1,100 students, geothermal heating and cooling, a top-notch athletic stadium with a turf football field and a 1,200-seat performing arts center.

A local fundraising campaign is underway to raise $3 million to $5 million toward the cost of the new school.

