Maine’s hotly contested U.S. Senate campaign took a bizarre turn Tuesday.

Instead of quitting one of the nation’s most closely watched political races as expected Tuesday, independent Max Linn said he’ll only get out if U.S. Sen. Susan Collins agrees to a series of demands she is virtually certain to reject.

Linn, whose political past amply demonstrates both a strong populist streak and a penchant for showmanship, told reporters on a Zoom call that he intends to stay in the race unless Collins, a four-term Republican, accepts each of his demands within a week.

He called on her to endorse wiping out all student debt for American citizens, oppose controversial plans to bring Quebec hydropower to Maine, support term limits, back a five-year immigration moratorium and push for Maine families to get $5,000 each in stimulus funds to help get the economy moving in the face of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Linn’s campaign declared last week that he planned Tuesday “to announce withdrawal from U.S. Senate race” and to endorse Collins.

But Linn never intended to abandon the race, insiders said, and looked at the ploy as a way of garnering attention and throwing the Collins campaign for a loop.

Polls show that Collins is locked in a tight race with Democrat Sara Gideon of Freeport, the state House speaker. Both Linn and Lisa Savage, a Solon educator and longtime Maine Green Independent Party activist, are on the Nov. 3 ballot as independents. Another independent, Portland lawyer Tiffany Bond, is trying to convince a federal court to put her on the ballot as well.

Linn’s presence in the campaign would likely have its biggest impact on Collins because he is an unabashed supporter of President Donald Trump, whose own reelection effort looms over the Senate contest. Collins, who refused to back Trump in 2016, has shied away from taking any stance on his reelection as she tries to hold together a middle-of-the-road coalition that has kept her in office since 1996.

There is concern among the GOP establishment that Linn might haul in votes from Trump supporters who don’t bother to pick Collins second on their ranked-choice ballots, ultimately lowering her final tally in a race that could be decided by a razor thin margin.

Linn has never successfully made the ballot in Maine, but in Florida he has run unsuccessfully as both a Democrat and a Reform Party candidate. His bid to run as a Republican for U.S. Senate in Maine two years fell short after a challenge to the petitions he submitted succeeded in having many signatures thrown out because of a number of problems, including the fact that some of the signers had died before they put their names on the paperwork.

