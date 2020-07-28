PERU ? Nancy Lee Bourgea, 80, died Saturday July 25, 2020 in Peru, at the home of her friend Ginny Bragdon. She was a resident of Hancock Street in Rumford.Born in Rumford, Maine on September 28, 1939, she was a daughter of Peter and Kathryn (McDonald) Wenckus. Nancy was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1958. She worked at Diamond National, Bass Shoe and retired from Filene’s Distribution Center in Auburn, Mass., as a shipper.Nancy was a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church, she enjoyed Bingo, going to the casino, and going out to eat with the girls.She was married in Mexico, Maine, on February 14, 1987, to Edgar Bourgea who died on July 8, 2009. She is survived by her brother Thomas Wenckus and fiancé Anne McNally of Rockland, half-sister Patricia Weymouth and husband Francis of Milford, Maine, sister Lorinda Dugas of Kentucky, sisters-in-law, Shirley Gould and husband Albert of Worcester, Mass., and Jeanne Manzella of Worcester, Mass.; Godchildren, James Thibeault of Norway, Pamela Bragdon of Weare, N.H., and Kelly Farrell of Rumford, special friend Ginny Bragdon of Peru. The family would like to thank Dr Erickson and the Oncology staff and Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice nurses and staff for their care and kindness. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of The Holy Savior. Due to Covid-19 restrictions it will be by invitation from family only. It will be required that all attendees wear a mask and social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford.Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.Those who desire may contribute to McKennel’s Animal Adoption 80 Hall Hill Road,Rumford, ME 04276or toHope Association 85 Lincoln Ave.Rumford, ME 04276in her memory.

