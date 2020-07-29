OXFORD — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire that burned about 200 feet along Route 26 and the railroad tracks near the town highway garage.
The fire, which covered an area of 200 feet by 100 feet, burned mostly the top layer of leaves and brush, Oxford Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Cordwell said. It took firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control.
A train had recently traveled through the area, Cordwell said. He said he saw no other evidence that would indicate a person had started the fire.
Forest rangers were investigating the incident.
