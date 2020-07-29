LISBON — A Lewiston man was seriously injured in a crash that closed Route 196 for more than an hour Tuesday night, according to Lisbon police.

Tristen Crow, 21, of Lewiston was driving east on Route 196 when he slowed down to turn at 72 Lisbon St. A Ford Explorer driven by Monica Field, 22, of Lewiston crashed into the back of Crow’s pickup, according to Lt. Ryan McGee.

Crow’s passenger, 33-year-old Andrew Cude of Lewiston, suffered serious injuries according to Lisbon police. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The hospital did not provide an update on Cude’s condition Wednesday morning and Lisbon police said they had no information on his condition.

Crow also was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. Field, the driver of the Explorer, was not injured.

“Several witnesses stopped to assist at the accident scene before first responders arrived,” said McGee.

The crash is still under investigation. McGee said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

