Being a good legislator requires a passion for serving the public. Bettyann Sheats has that passion.

I have watched her activism as a private citizen helping pass the Kids Safe Product Act, banning cancer-causing BPA from children’s food packaging.

I have seen her stamina running for the Legislature.

I have seen her in the State House, learning the process and demonstrating the persistence to get bills passed that serve the needs of children, veterans, businesspeople — her whole constituency.

I have seen her passion to master the full range of issues that come before the Legislature.

I have seen her attend endless public gatherings to hear what is on people’s minds.

And, in this pandemic, she has helped constituents, whatever their need, find solutions.

She is committed to people, not slogans.

The people of Auburn and Minot will serve themselves by re-electing Bettyann Sheats to represent House District 64.

James Parakilas, Lewiston