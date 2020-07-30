Being a good legislator requires a passion for serving the public. Bettyann Sheats has that passion.
I have watched her activism as a private citizen helping pass the Kids Safe Product Act, banning cancer-causing BPA from children’s food packaging.
I have seen her stamina running for the Legislature.
I have seen her in the State House, learning the process and demonstrating the persistence to get bills passed that serve the needs of children, veterans, businesspeople — her whole constituency.
I have seen her passion to master the full range of issues that come before the Legislature.
I have seen her attend endless public gatherings to hear what is on people’s minds.
And, in this pandemic, she has helped constituents, whatever their need, find solutions.
She is committed to people, not slogans.
The people of Auburn and Minot will serve themselves by re-electing Bettyann Sheats to represent House District 64.
James Parakilas, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
NHL’s top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means
-
Sports
Throwback 5-game series force NHL players to “embrace the grind”
-
Sports
Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again
-
Sports
Ridiculed and alone, Rudy Gobert was the face of coronavirus in sports. Now he’s ready to return.
-
Opinion
Amy Volk: Concern for the future of Bath Iron Works