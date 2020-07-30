FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library has created a StoryWalk through downtown Freeport.
“Borrowing Bunnies: A Surprising True Tale of Fostering Rabbits” by Maine author Cynthia Lord will be displayed for two weeks — through Sunday, Aug. 12 — in business windows starting at Ben and Jerry’s. Vistors can read along as they walk and shop down Main Street and Bow Street. Once completed they can enter to win a signed copy of the book.
The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
One death, 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maine
-
Encore
Maine author releases dog-friendly children’s book with launch party
-
Encore
Ukulele group offering socially-distant festivals
-
Encore
Library hosts StoryWalk through downtown Freeport
-
Business
New jobless claims in Maine fall again, but tens of thousands still rely on aid