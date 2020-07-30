AUBURN — Police arrested a Lewiston man Thursday morning in connection with the Wednesday night killing of a Massachusetts man at a McDonald’s parking lot.

Trai M. Larue, 22, was charged with the murder of Roger I. Cornell, 21, of New Bedford, Massachusetts in the restaurant’s parking lot at 138 Center St., according to a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

Cornell’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy Thursday.

Lewiston police assisted in the investigation and located Larue Thursday morning.

The State Police Major Crimes South unit was called to assist Auburn police in the investigation.

The initial call, which came in about 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, reported a man in his early twenties had been injured after an altercation, according to MSP spokeswoman Katharine England. The man was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he later died from his injuries.

According to England, before police arrived, multiple people had fled the scene in a vehicle.

State Police and Auburn Police detectives are conducting interviews to get more information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650.

This story will be updated.



