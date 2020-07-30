Lewiston police officers secure two children in a cruiser in the parking lot of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon after the children and a female, who was stabbed in Kennedy Park, were driven to the hospital. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON — Police charged a homeless man Thursday night with stabbing a woman in the leg in Kennedy Park earlier in the day.

Charles Epps, 39, was arrested on Oak Street at 7:20 p.m., Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said in a news release. Epps was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and booked on a charge of aggravated assault.

The wounded 22-year-old woman, who was known to Epps, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by friends. She was treated for a stab wound, which was not considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

Police responded to the incident reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of Bates and Walnut streets and learned the woman had been taken to the hospital and Epps had fled the scene, St. Pierre said.

The investigation is continuing, he said.

