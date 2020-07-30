State officials placed new swimming restrictions at four state beaches in response to a possible shark sighting Wednesday at Popham Beach State Park.

The restrictions at parks in Southern Maine come days after the state’s first fatal shark attack and as the Maine Marine Patrol monitors Casco Bay for sharks. On Wednesday, a reported shark sighting near Cousins Island in Yarmouth triggered an alert from Cumberland town officials and the marine patrol responded to two reports of shark sightings near Popham Beach in Phippsburg.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, a seasonal resident of Bailey Island in Harpswell, was killed Monday by a great white shark that attacked her as she swam 20 yards from shore with her daughter, who was not injured. It was only the second shark attack ever reported in Maine; the diver escaped injury in the previous incident.

The marine patrol continues to use boats and aircraft to scan the Casco Bay region for sharks.

After the attack, swimmers at Popham Beach and Reid State Park were restricted from going further into the water than waist-deep. Now, swimmers are being kept even closer to shore following reports of sharks in the area.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands is now restricting Popham Beach State Park to ankle-deep water access and Reid State Park to knee-deep water. Water access at Ferry Beach State Park and Crescent Beach State Park is limited to waist-deep water.

The changes were made “out of an abundance of caution” after lifeguards at Popham Beach reported a possible shark sighting on Wednesday, according to department spokesman Jim Britt.

The marine patrol searched the area and did not find any sharks, but did spot an ocean sunfish and seals feeding on fish. Ocean sunfish are harmless but also have a fin that can be seen above the surface.

Popham Beach lifeguard Wesley McKenna said Thursday that he was one of four lifeguards who saw what they thought was a shark around 4 p.m. The lifeguards had been watching through binoculars for 30 to 35 minutes as seals hunted fish about 50 yards off Fox Island when they saw a commotion in the water.

“We saw a rather large fin cutting through a rather large bait ball pursuing a seal,” he said. “It whipped around and moved in the direction the seal was going.”

McKenna said he had found an injured seal on Fox Island shortly before seeing the fin in the water. The lifeguards reported both the injured seal and suspected shark to the marine patrol. McKenna does not know if the seal survived or what might have caused its injury.

Despite the ankle-deep restriction, Popham Beach was busy by midday Thursday. More than a dozen people were in the water close to shore.

Cumberland’s shark advisory at Broad Cove Reserve was lifted Thursday morning. Town officials said in a Facebook post that “swimming and recreating at Broad Cove Reserve is at your own risk and should be done with strong situational awareness given the recent shark attack in Harpswell. Please avoid areas of congregating seals and schools of fish.”

Eliza Porter, director of communications for Cumberland, said the advisory was issued out of an “abundance of caution” following reports that a shark had been spotted near Cousins Island, which is close to the local beach.

“This morning we received a report that that was not where the shark was sighted and it was farther off the coast and was spotted several days ago,” she said.

The Department of Marine Resources issued warnings to anyone swimming or using paddle crafts, such as kayaks or paddle boards, to avoid areas where there are seals or schools of fish.

The marine patrol asked that any shark sightings be reported to marine patrol officers, including the specific location with GPS coordinates, if possible. Photos and video provided to marine patrol will help confirm the species of shark.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Reuben Schafir contributed to this report.

