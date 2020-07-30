NEWRY — Selectmen unanimously approved an adult-use marijuana retail store application from JAR Cannabis Co. following a brief Public hearing on the application.

Selectmen reconvened their board meeting after the hearing to approve the application.

No residents attended the public hearing in-person or via conference call.

Co-owner of JAR INC, Joel Pepin, was present at the meeting to speak about the application and provide a brief background on his business.

Bernard said she got JAR’s application about three weeks ago and that she’s reviewed it and deemed everything fine.

JAR opened as a retail medical marijuana store in Newry last year. It is located at 2 Post Office Drive in Newry. They plan to hopefully expand their business soon. Pepin said currently they use only about half the space they are leasing.

JAR has a second business located in Windham.

In other business, selectmen unanimously approved bids for 21 units at the Jordan and a single unit on Summit Hotel property.

Bernard said more units will go up for sale next spring.

Selectmen agreed to make Gary Wight Chairman of the Board for the following year. Selectman Jim Largess had been the chair for the past year.

Selectmen decided to table discussion on a request from the Western Maine Driving Academy to rent the town Grange Hall.

Town Administrator Amy Bernard said she had some liability concerns with letting them use the grange and said the town would have to have some “additional” insurance. Largess had concerns similar to Bernard’s.

Wight acknowledged that academy is probably struggling to find a place to offer their classes.

