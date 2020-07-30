UMaine Augusta

AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s Dean’s list:

Bethel: Kaitlyn Brown

Buckfield: Derek Laughton

Bridgton: AdamRanco, Ann Wagner, and Dawne Wilcox

Bryant Pond: Jillian DeLallo

Canton: Brittney Johnson, Kerri Kimball and Ashley Walker

Denmark: Wendell Proulx

Dixfield: Matraca Bellegarde and Carly Welch

Hartford: Rob Bott

Mechanic Falls: Kevin Mitchell

Mexico: Marissa Crosby, Sara Griffin, Courtney Harmon, and Sa’lyn Knowlton

Oxford: Jessica Paine, Danielle Atter, Brianna Green, Casondra Whitney, and Devon Willard

Newry: Ashley Conkright

Norway: Shannon Simons

Poland: Robert Lynch, Chad Parlin

Poland Spring: Jennifer Boyd

Rumford: Candace Arsenault and Angela Blair

South Paris: Sara Estes and Aurora Ingemi

Waterford: Michelle Corriveau

West Paris: David Abbott-Milligan, Emma Files, and Misty Yates

