UMaine Augusta
AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s Dean’s list:
Bethel: Kaitlyn Brown
Buckfield: Derek Laughton
Bridgton: AdamRanco, Ann Wagner, and Dawne Wilcox
Bryant Pond: Jillian DeLallo
Canton: Brittney Johnson, Kerri Kimball and Ashley Walker
Denmark: Wendell Proulx
Dixfield: Matraca Bellegarde and Carly Welch
Hartford: Rob Bott
Mechanic Falls: Kevin Mitchell
Mexico: Marissa Crosby, Sara Griffin, Courtney Harmon, and Sa’lyn Knowlton
Oxford: Jessica Paine, Danielle Atter, Brianna Green, Casondra Whitney, and Devon Willard
Newry: Ashley Conkright
Norway: Shannon Simons
Poland: Robert Lynch, Chad Parlin
Poland Spring: Jennifer Boyd
Rumford: Candace Arsenault and Angela Blair
South Paris: Sara Estes and Aurora Ingemi
Waterford: Michelle Corriveau
West Paris: David Abbott-Milligan, Emma Files, and Misty Yates
