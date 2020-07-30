To the Editor:

Although I’m not a Greenwood resident, I frequently drive past the Greenwood town beach at various times during the day. I’ve noticed good social distancing and at no time did I notice parking problems.

Because there are many cabin rentals around the area, I don’t find it unusual to see out of state plates on cars parked there.

I do have a problem with any select person policing this area. What exactly are their powers?

What’s wrong with some good old-fashioned “good will”? Don’t we want to encourage visitors to come here, or do we want to be known as an area that “majors in minor things”?!

Gail F. Olson

Norway

« Previous

Next »

filed under: