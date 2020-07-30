OXFORD — As the Thompson Lake Dam Advisory Committee met last Thursday at Oxford’s Town Office it was clear there is little consensus of its members. The committee has representatives from Oxford, Otisfield, Poland and Casco – the four communities that have properties around the lake’s shores. Oxford owns the dam, located at the Thompson Manufacturing Mill and accounts for about 40% of Thompson Lake’s water frontage.

In June, Oxford’s Select Board approved a plan to do major repairs to one of the dam’s three gates, the East Gate, as well as other maintenance at an estimated cost of $521,350.

That decision is at odds with what representatives from the other towns had anticipated happening. In discussions going back several years, the larger Center Gate had been targeted as the priority to replace or repair. That changed when engineers inspecting the dam said the part in the most precarious condition was the East Gate.

Previously, Oxford Selectmen had considered starting repairs with the Center Gate at a cost of less than $100,000 while it pursued estimates on both further extensive repairs to compare with total replacement with a new dam.

The inspecting engineer, Myron Petrovsky of MBP Consulting, told selectmen earlier this year that repairing the Center Gate would add about five years to the life expectancy of the dam but that work to the East Gate – at least five times more costly – would extend it by 50 years.

Another benefit to focusing repair to the East Gate is that both it and the West Gate can be powered by 220 volt power, whereas the Center Gate requires 440. The site does not have 440 power currently but the Center Gate can also be operated by hand.

Otisfield Selectboard Chair and committee representative Hal Ferguson presented the group with a compact plan that two other towns in Maine use to manage maintenance of a dam owned by only one. As recently as a year ago Otisfield called for joint ownership of the dam but at Thursday’s meeting Ferguson said the town was no longer interested in it.

Representatives from Casco and Poland indicated that they would consider a similar agreement. But all three towns balked at contributing any funds to repairing the East Gate without knowing the cost for a total dam replacement.

“I guess if you needed to have a motto [for Otisfield’s position] it would be ‘no say, no pay,’” said Ferguson.

Oxford’s Town Manager and Committee Chair Bruce Asselin pointed out that the role of the committee was to advise, not approve expenditures. He said that Oxford’s selectmen were receptive to hearing any ideas presented from other towns but that Oxford owned the dam and had final say.

“To say you won’t help fund the dam because you disagree on how we proceed to make those repairs, I don’t think that is right,” Asselin told Ferguson. “And that is me talking. That is not the Board.”

Ferguson countered that the committee had recommended either aluminum or stainless steel boards to reinforce the East Gate rather than replace the whole unit but Oxford never solicited a bid for it to be done.

“Those stop logs are readily available in aluminum or stainless steel,” Ferguson said. “I don’t know how much it would cost but I guarantee it would be a lot less than $5 or 600,000.”

Representatives also took issue with a perceived lack of communication from the Oxford Select Board. Ferguson pointed out that an underwater video documenting the dam’s inspection had never been made available for the committee to view before a March Oxford Selectmen’s workshop.

Casco committee representative Joe Stella questioned why a memo he had sent months ago to Oxford’s Selectman Chair Scott Hunter that listed a number of ideas for repairing the dam had never been shared with Asselin or other officials.

Even with no consensus and Oxford willing to proceed with the East Gate repair project with no financial support from other towns with property tax revenues from the lake, members agreed to continue meeting about the dam’s future, specifically one for selectmen. But settling on the next meeting date proved problematic.

When Asselin later suggested in an email scheduling the meeting for Aug. 13, Ferguson replied that Otisfield’s three selectmen would be in attendance. But Poland’s committee representative and Selectman Stan Tetenman said he is unavailable that day, adding that he would decline to attend any meeting unless officials were willing to wear facial coverings.

“In the Poland town office it is mandatory that staff and visitors wear masks and it is also mandatory at our select board meetings,” Tetenman wrote. “In my opinion, the leaders of a community should be setting a good example for the public … Unless masks are mandatory I will not in good conscience be able to attend future meetings.”

