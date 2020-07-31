Bates

LEWISTON — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in [December 2019]. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher. Though we have been delayed in sharing this news due to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please know that our pride in our students who reached this high level of academic achievement is as strong as ever. Congratulations to the 572 students on our Dean’s List!

Jennie Chen of East Wilton, Maine, a 2016 graduate of Mount Blue High School. Chen, the child of ZhongPing Chen and ChunLing Situ of East Wilton, Maine, is a senior majoring in economics and minoring in Asian studies at Bates.

Anna Glass of Wilton, Maine, a 2016 graduate of Mount Blue High School. Glass, the child of Marc G. Glass and Wendy G. Glass of Wilton, Maine, is a senior majoring in anthropology and minoring in geology and religious studies at Bates.

Mia Shifrin of Weld, Maine, a 2019 graduate of Gould Academy. Shifrin, the child of Brett M. Shifrin and Sara W. Shifrin of Weld, Maine, is a first-year at Bates.

