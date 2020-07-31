FARMINGTON — Fenwick Fowler, a longtime Farmington resident and local leader has announced his candidacy for County Commissioner for District 2, covering Farmington, New Sharon, and Chesterville. Fowler, as he is usually known, was born in Fort Fairfield, graduated from Brewer High School in 1969 and the University of Maine at Farmington in 1973. He lives in Farmington with his wife Fran. They have a son, Joseph, currently living in Los Angeles, California, and a daughter, Mattie, living in Portland, Oregon.

Fowler worked for over four decades at Western Maine Community Action(WMCA). For 16 years he was department head of housing, weatherization, and community development. In 1991 he became Executive Director of WMCA and held that position for 24 years before retiring in 2015. While at WMCA, he built strong partnerships that identified and solved local problems. Fowler especially enjoyed working with the area’s faith communities to help develop affordable housing, to grow the ECU emergency heat fund, and to bring community college programs to Franklin County. He believes that all of us collectively are smarter than any one of us individually. Together, he says, we can make our community stronger.

“I am running for County Commissioner because I believe the Franklin County Commissioners need to be active leaders helping our community recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Such leadership includes: Working with economic development organizations to secure broadband access throughout our community. Working with local non-profits serving those citizens who are struggling to recover from the loss of jobs, education, and regular social contact. Working closely with first responders to help them continue their support to those in greatest need.

“Our fastest growing demographics in Franklin County are people who are over 60 years of age. The majority of us would like to continue living in our own communities. Supporting organizations locally that help elders remain independent is one important role of government. In the past three years the current County Commissioners have cut over $200,000 from nine organizations that help seniors thrive. I believe that Franklin County could be the best region in Maine to grow old in. As commissioner, I will work to rebuild these organizational relationships and make our cooperative efforts an economic engine for the future

“For over fifty years I have lived and worked in Franklin County assisting people and changing lives. As a team at Western Maine Community Action we helped our economy recover from the loss of Bass shoe, the downsizing of International Paper, the dismantling of Forster manufacturing. Our work through the Career Centers, our partnerships with the Chamber of Commerce, with area educational institutions, with the faith community and local businesses, have made a difference in people’s lives when they needed it most. Now during this challenging time we need to renew our efforts to step up and help our entire community.”

If you wish to learn more about Fowler Fowler, please visit his website at fenfowler.com

