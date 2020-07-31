MONDAY, Aug. 3

AUBURN – City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussions on housing growth and updating and comprehensive plan. Regular agenda will include a vote on consolidating polling locations for the November election.

TUESDAY, Aug. 4

LEWISTON — City Council meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The meeting is broadcast via Zoom at http://www.lewistonmaine.gov/2020cc. Public comment can be sent to: [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Aug. 6

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room at 80 Airport Drive.

FRIDAY, Aug. 7

AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee meeting, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

