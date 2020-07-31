Trinity may have only three legs, but she gets around very nicely. Submitted photo

At the Franklin County Animal shelter, we are doing our part here to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Trinity, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi! My name is Trinity. I am a shy girl who takes a little while to warm up to new people, but I absolutely love packaged chicken treats. I came to the shelter with a broken front leg which unfortunately could not be saved, but I do not let that slow me down! I am looking for a quiet home that understands my limits, and that has the patience to help me come out of my shell.

