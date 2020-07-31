At the Franklin County Animal shelter, we are doing our part here to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Trinity, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi! My name is Trinity. I am a shy girl who takes a little while to warm up to new people, but I absolutely love packaged chicken treats. I came to the shelter with a broken front leg which unfortunately could not be saved, but I do not let that slow me down! I am looking for a quiet home that understands my limits, and that has the patience to help me come out of my shell.

