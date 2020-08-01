PHOTOS: Basketball court at The Gully renamed in honor of Troy Barnies
Before the start of his annual basketball clinic at Union Street Park, Barnies, a professional basketball player who grew up in Auburn, was surprised with a ceremony naming a basketball court after him.
Troy Barnies addresses the crowd gathered for the surprise renaming of a basketball court in his honor at The Gully (Union Street Park) in Auburn on Saturday. Barnies, an Edward Little alum, plays professional basketball in Eastern Europe. Every year, he returns to the local Auburn courts and runs a "Summer Slam" Basketball Clinic through the Auburn Recreation Department. The dedication was kept secret from Barnies until the unveiling. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Troy Barnies dunks a ball for his first shot on the basketball court newly renamed after him at Union Street Park, also known as The Gully, in Auburn on Saturday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Troy Barnies and Edward Little boys basketball coach Mike Adams stand by the sign dedicating a basketball court to Barines at Union Street Park, also known as The Gully, in Auburn on Saturday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal