A Springvale man died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Acton that also injured a passenger, the York County sheriff said.
Brandon Kishimoto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on H Road near the intersection with Anderson Cove Road.
A witness told sheriff’s deputies that the car Kishimoto had been driving, a silver 2005 Hyundai Accent, veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into trees around 11:17 p.m.
Deputies found Kishimoto and a passenger, 24-year-old Katie Muir of Lyman, in the car. Muir was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was in critical but stable condition, according to police.
The sheriff’s office believes high speed was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
