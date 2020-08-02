Androscoggin County
• Stanley Patterson, 42, transient, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 10:57 p.m. Friday on Disk Drive in Sabattus.
• Erik Johnson, 30, of Augusta, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:22 a.m. Saturday on Boothby Road in Livermore.
• Robyn Shepard, 49, of Lisbon, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 5:54 a.m. Saturday at 49 Wing St. in Lisbon.
Auburn
• Anthony Jordan, 32, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant, 8:42 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Whitney and Dennison streets.
• Anjelika Cray, 28, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10:07 p.m. Friday at 1 Minot Ave.
• Caleb Barker, 23, of Auburn, on charges of assault and disorderly conduct, 12:33 p.m. Saturday at 310 Main St.
Lewiston
• Crystal Wood, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 7:15 p.m. Friday at 131 Pine St.
• Marcus McCloud, 52, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of abuse order, 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Bartlett Street.
