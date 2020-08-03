PERU – Nancy A. Libby, 78, passed away on July 29, 2020, from cancer.

She was born on April 9, 1942, in Rumford, the daughter of Oliver Sr. and Frances Blood.

She married Richard A. Libby on June 9, 1962 in Dixfield. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this year.

Nancy worked at Diamond Match, Stowell MacGregor, Bass Shoe and the Dixfield Nursing Home. She enjoyed camping, bluegrass festivals, country music and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Libby; daughters, Holly (Mark) Bulger, Tina (Robert) Bundy; grandchildren, Kyle (Jen) Bulger, Kelsey Bulger, Zackery Harmon, Jarret Bundy and Jordan Bundy; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Carolynn Bulger; siblings, Oliver (Hazel) Blood, Jr., Roland (Dottie) Blood, Kathy (Andy) Irish, Marilyn (Stan) Hanry, Fonda (Pete) Davenport, and Mary (Ronald) Emery.

She was predeceased by her parents, Oliver Sr. and Frances Blood; a brother, Gary Blood; and son in-law, Michael Harmon.

The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

At Nancy’s request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s name to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.

